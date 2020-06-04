Stay hydrated, cool, and safe this summer!

A few days running with family at The Woodlands, Texas, was a good orientation to summer exercise in the Twin Towns.
Temperatures and humidity were regularly in the 90’s, so safe running was practiced to run another day. When shoes get so sweat-soaked that every step becomes squishy there is even audio communication. Running during summer heat can be dangerous if proper precautions and preparations are not followed.
Avoid dehydration. Lots of body fluids are lost so pre-hydrate before the run and drink fluids every 20-30 minutes along the running route.
I carry a hand-held drinking cup and plan the route so it can be refilled at regular stops through Chahinkapa Park, Kidder Recreation Area and Airport Park. I’ve even enlisted a friendly business to get permission to fill up from their building spigot. A mesh vest with two drink containers is worn on long country runs.
If it’s a nasty hot day, it’s advisable to drink some Gatorade to replenish body minerals.
Start runs slow. Let your body acclimate. It is always a good idea to walk a couple blocks before and after the run. This also helps prevent cramping afterwards.
Your practice runs will be a lot slower than marathon runs. It could be as much as two minutes a mile. These are days to take off the game face.
Walk breaks are great ideas. Incorporate them regularly. They are even recommended during marathon runs to avoid injury and be fresher for a stronger finish. Water and Gatorade stations work well and avoid sticky spills.
While running, the body temperature is regulated by sweat evaporating from the skin. If the humidity in the air is so high that it prevents the process of evaporation of sweat from the skin, you can quickly overheat your insides from an elevated body temperature.
When running, if you become dizzy, nauseated or have the chills, stop running and find shade. Heatstroke occurs when the body fails to regulate its own temperature and the body temperature continues to rise.
Listen to your body that may be telling you to cool but when you run you are making it heat up. Sweat cools your body.
Run early in the day when possible. Seek shade though many of our trails along the rivers are open. Many of the Texas trails were shaded by towering loblolly pine, Nature trails are better than asphalt.
Apply sunscreen on all exposed body areas. Visors are better than caps to shade eyes and skin and allow heat to release from the top of your head.
Wear loose, light-colored breathable clothing that reflects, not absorbs the heat.
It is a good idea to tell someone where you are running, how long you will be gone and carry identification.
Your body will need nourishment after the run. Chocolate milk and bananas are good post-run drinks and food. Your body also needs a longer recovery period and a half-hour nap feels awfully good.
There may be times to stay inside and use the treadmill or find other training alternatives like bicycling.
Stay hydrated, cool, and safe this summer!
