Stoltenow descendents clear lichens from country graves

Removing over 100-year-old growths of lichens from tombstones requires much patience and elbow grease. Shown in the photo are a few of the descendants of Johann Stoltenow Sr. and his wife Justine doing just that. Johann and Justine homesteaded a mile northeast of Great Bend, North Dakota, in March of 1886, and were life-long members at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Forty great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren gathered on July 10 at the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery located one mile south of Great Bend. The cemetery is near the site of the original church founded in 1875, and the Lutheran school founded in 1911 which many of Johann and Justine's grandchildren attended.
The service project directed by cemetery sexton Dave Stoltenow, great-grandson of Johann and Justine, was to scrape and scrub the lichens off the headstones, many of which date back to the mid-late 1800's.
After a couple hours of cleaning tombstones and renewing cousin-relationships, the group went to the homestead where Dave lives. He led a walking tour of the farmstead, indicating the location of the original farm buildings, only three of which are still intact. Following the tour, the group was joined by 15 more descendants for a picnic supper at the Hankinson Veterans' Park.
Many of the families were able to worship together at Trinity on Sunday morning in the church which their dads, grandpas, great-grandpas and great-great-grandpas helped to build in 1920. Trinity is the mother congregation of the North Dakota District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, and will be celebrating 150 years of God's blessings in 2025.
The family members shared a special offering at the worship service which will help build Trinity's growing Perpetual Care and Cemetery Endowment Fund.
