Storytelling is an ancient art form that continues to be an effective communication tool for parks and recreation. Every park visit, fishing or hunting trip, run, family reunion, sports event and vacation is a story.
Native Americans are incredible storytellers, paying respect to their culture and history. Song, music, dance, painting and poetry add special features to indigenous storytelling.
Non-profits use storytelling to raise funds. Donors are people who want to help people. When Special Olympics can tell a story about a rural athlete representing North Dakota at a national competition, it stimulates donations.
Music is the international language. Every song is a story. Musicians tell stories about everything — their lives, beliefs, historical events, lessons, etc. Is there anybody who doesn’t have favorite songs and verses? Watching seniors at Siena Court close their eyes and sing along with the musician during Music4Life is priceless.
Storytelling is a multigenerational leisure activity. Grandparents have wisdom and history to share with grandchildren. It is important for grandparents to take time (time is the key word) to share their memories and experiences. Go through picture scrapbooks and tell stories. Or on your smartphone, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Do it before they have to read about it (though obituaries are good storytelling opportunities). The best stories are often told at prayer services before funerals. Personal real-life stories are powerful. They can make you cry.
Mental health needs mental health stories so people understand it’s OK. We all likely have a story to tell. Every story has its right time to be told.
Storytelling is most interesting when the five senses can be incorporated. It puts the listener at the scene of the story. Smell smoky bacon, touch soft fur, see an orange sunset, taste sweet honey and listen to a kitten purr. Skilled storytellers vocalize, make gestures and use body movement to emphasize story highlights. The audience will let you know in various ways if you are connecting.
Show-and-tell is a storytelling tool. If you are telling a baseball story and can show Roger Maris and Aaron Judge baseball cards, that adds interest. Pictures tell stories and can be the focus. Be a memory keeper.
It is a good idea to write things down to help you tell more descriptive stories later. Writing it down increases learning by 20%. If you journal or type it later, remembering it increases 35%. Sometimes you can know a person you have never met by reading their journal (or book).
Newspaper writers have good fortune to be storytellers. Meeting stories may consist of mostly facts but can be written in a compelling, storytelling fashion that makes sense because it keeps readers reading. Every article by every writer is a story. It has been a blessing to write parks and recreation stories for 42 years.
Storytelling teaches strong listening communication skills. When the zoo educator tells animal stories, he looks into the eyes of the youths. The retired teacher knows the importance of eye contact that shows respect and you are really listening to the storyteller.
Coaches tell positive stories to influence young athletes. The best teachers are great storytellers. They influence, inspire, and engage. Pastors tell service stories to remind us about the importance of helping others. Politicians tell stories to affect change.
Parent storytelling is needed for strong families. A child’s self-image and confidence can be bolstered with encouraging stories. Tell stories how the right thing, sometimes painful, was done.
Family stories make great bedtime stories because they are about real people. It can be interactive. Meaningful connections start through storytelling.
Books like those written by famed Wahpeton writer Louise Erdrich are collections of many stories. Fiction invigorates our imagination.
Speakers, even parks-recreation directors at service club meetings, captivate audiences much more effectively telling stories that are 22 times more memorable than facts. Stories can be used to personalize thank you cards.
Stories help us understand others and ourselves. We are all artists. After all, we are all storytellers.
Wayne Beyer is the former director for Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
