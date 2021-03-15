Here are Breckenridge Elementary School’s January Students of the Month:
1st Grade - Jason Ovsak, Evelynn Reese, Charlie Verdi
2nd Grade - Boden Breuer, Avery Drennan
3rd Grade - Lenox Bolte, Victoria Iverson, Preston Koltes, Kinsley Korth
4th Grade - Nicolynn Jandt, Kiyara Jinadasa
5th Grade - Charlie Eggiman, Fiona Iverson, Falistin Mohamud, Sienna Oliphant
6th Grade - Mariah Hought, Tucker Rezac, Nevaeh Sansom, Ana Spear
