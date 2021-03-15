Students of the Month

Here are Breckenridge Elementary School’s January Students of the Month:

1st Grade - Jason Ovsak, Evelynn Reese, Charlie Verdi

2nd Grade - Boden Breuer, Avery Drennan

3rd Grade - Lenox Bolte, Victoria Iverson, Preston Koltes, Kinsley Korth

4th Grade - Nicolynn Jandt, Kiyara Jinadasa

5th Grade - Charlie Eggiman, Fiona Iverson, Falistin Mohamud, Sienna Oliphant

6th Grade - Mariah Hought, Tucker Rezac, Nevaeh Sansom, Ana Spear

