Hattie Dockter, a sophomore at Wahpeton High School, was among the students, veterans and residents commemorating Memorial Day by placing flags at veterans' gravesites. Friday, May 28 marked a return to the tradition of youth involvement, halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of in-person education. 'It's a nice service project and the students love to do volunteer work. We're happy to be back,' said Noel Eckroth, Wahpeton High School. Janet Gagelin, Fairview Memorial Gardens, gave her thanks that both youth and adults could participate in the remembrance. The trio of, from left, Sierra Valentine, Kailee McDonald and Caelyn Valentine also took part in the flag placement.

