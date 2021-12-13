Successful ‘Stavig Letters’ performance in Breckenridge

Nearly 90 people came out Thursday, Dec. 9 to hear “The Stavig Letters.”
Jane and John Rasmussen and Curtis Dahl, all of Sisseton, South Dakota, performed a full-length “Story of a Norwegian Immigrant.” Jane Rasmussen, the great-granddaughter of Lars Stavig, was one of a trio giving a free, open to the public readers theater performance.
“Jane was the narrator and one of the men would be the one brother and the other would be the other brother,” Mariana Cockburn said. “People were spellbound by it. They were sitting, so involved for the whole time.”
“The Stavig Letters” was performed at United Methodist Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. It was locally sponsored by the Henrik Ibsen Sons of Norway Lodge 4-565 of Wahpeton and Breckenridge and funded in part by Humanities North Dakota. The organization is a nonprofit, independent state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Daily News previously reported.
“It was quite the social gathering and it was all thanks to the humanities grant,” Cockburn said.
Members from other regional Sons of Norway lodges were invited to The Stavig Letters. Guests from the Fargo-Moorhead area sat alongside Twin Towns Area residents.
“More members from our (lodge) district came and they were impressed about the small lodge doing a big project and making it a big success,” Cockburn said. “I know people from Rosholt came up to visit and one of the visitors actually worked in the Stavig Store in Rosholt as a teenager.”
Lars Stavig journeyed with his wife and three sons down a fjord along Norway’s coast and onto an ocean steamer to America, Daily News previously reported. The family’s emigration meant saying goodbye to Lars’ half-brother Knudt, who remained in Romsdal, Norway.
“They would not see each other again,” promotional materials stated. “(The brothers) exchanged more than 150 letters over five decades, giving voice to the immigrant experience. Woven through the letters are the dreams and aspirations, the joys and griefs of two brothers, one who came to the prairie and one who stayed by the sea.”
Being a grant-funded event, “The Stavig Letters” included an audience survey. Following that, guests were invited into the church’s hall to have coffee, apple cider, krumkake, lefse, traditional Norwegian wedding cake cookies and other traditional Christmas cookies and snacks.
“It was a fun event and a great evening of entertainment,” Cockburn said.
The Rasmussens and Dahl did not leave Breckenridge empty handed. The trio found the Henrik Ibsen Lodge’s members to be especially hospitable.
“We gave them a thank you basket with all local products,” Cockburn said. “Items came from Minn-Dak and GIANT Snacks. Del Hoefs from Dwight donated wine, plus we had cheese from the Campbell Dairy. Not only that, but the Red Door Art Gallery donated a book of local recipes. The readers just couldn’t believe it.”
