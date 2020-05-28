The Summer Food Program that provides food for children under the age of 18 has proven to be a topnotch program. The year 2019 was our fifth year and over 10,000 meals were served.
Summer can be the hungriest time of year for children. Nutritional lifelines through school programs close for the summer months. If girls and boys are hungry during the school year, it makes sense they will be hungry in the summer, too. Parks-recreation programs are uniquely positioned to offer help.
The schedule will be Monday, June 1st through Friday, August 21. Due to COVID-19, the program will be offered differently. In past years, meals were served in congregate settings at the Community Center, Leach Library, Langendorfer Shelter, St. John’s School and Zimmerman Elementary.
This summer, the meals are considered non-congregate and children will not be observed eating the meal, just like the past three months of school lunches. Sacks with lunch and breakfast meals can be picked up m 9 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at the Wahpeton Elementary School northwest garage door.
A mini-bus will deliver sacks. The following route is subject to change, depending on interest. Please contact us at 701-642-2811 with questions or schedule updates.
11 a.m. — Wal-Mart Apartments.
11:10 a.m. — Briarwood Court Mail Boxes.
11:20 a.m. — Tiny Tykes along 11th Street North.
11:30 a.m. — Former Stop-n-Go along 16th Avenue North.
11:40 a.m. — Bethel Church.
11:50 a.m. — Leach Library.
11:55 — St. John’s Church.
Noon — Community Center Parking Lot.
12:10 p.m. — Southview Apartments — 1st Street & 10th Avenue South.
12:20 p.m. — Prairiewood Apartments — 6th Street &8th Avenue South.
12:30 p.m. — Old Tiny Tykes along 4th Avenue South.
A majority of America’s children qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. There is no sugar coating when it comes to the effects of hunger. Stress leads to headaches, stomach aches, behavior problems and lack of academic success.
Eating healthy food is another challenge. Overweight and obesity are consequences faced when eating unhealthy diets. We were told some children’s previous noon meal consisted of a candy bar and soda pop.
Summer hunger can have a serious impact on a child’s future health, including diabetes, stunted brain development and heart issues. Food is obviously a critical element to building strong bodies. A healthy body has energy.
Only one in seven children in America who need this program actually benefit and we are pleased to meet this need. All meals must be open to all due to federal funding.
We are fortunate to have staff who are experienced as school lunch professionals and educated locally at the esteemed NDSCS Culinary Arts Program.
The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction regulates federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that supports our local program. Dietary regulations guide the food makeup of each meal. The North Dakota Health Department conducts inspections to ensure guidelines are being followed.
ND Public Instruction has a reimbursement payment for each meal plus some administration. Local funding has also been provided by United Way, school jean day fund-raisers and churches who collect money for the program with discretionary Sunday giving.
We have enlisted the ‘No Kid Hungry’ campaign in our area! Providing nutrition helps children reach their full potential as our future leaders.
Parks and recreation agencies can help facilitate this important and essential role to end childhood hunger in our cities. We can make a difference!
