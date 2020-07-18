Like many events and activities this spring, the annual prom was canceled at Wahpeton High School due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents got together and put together a summer prom over the weekend with dinner and dancing at City Brew Hall in Wahpeton. Students had their photos taken all over the city Sunday, July 12.
