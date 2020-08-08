Summer wind down – a good time to assess your horse

This summer has been a unique one for horse enthusiasts. Due to COVID-19, the majority of our horse shows have been cancelled and a good amount of parks and private riding areas have also been closed.
We did have an opportunity to work at home more with our horses, which was a good thing, but we missed the friendship of other horse friends. As the summer riding season winds its way down, now is a good time to assess your horse, along with your riding and training habits.
Take time to look over your horse’s condition. How is his weight – have the flies taken their toll on him? Does he require a few more pounds before going into winter when his body will need that extra weight to stay warm?
Have you boostered your vaccinations? The highest risk for West Nile and encephalitis infection is in late summer and fall when they reach their peak infection rate. Now is the time to do so.
If your horse travels, a booster of the flu/rhino vaccination is also a good idea to prevent an upper respiratory infection going into the cooler weather.
Does your horse show any discomfort when being ridden or look uncomfortable, perhaps displaying frequent yawning in the stall? Horses that don’t compete at shows are still at risk for stomach ulcers. Gastric ulcer formation can occur in the horse in as little as five days and no horse is immune to them, but their repercussions are far reaching.
Ulcers are not only a trigger for colic, but can destroy the horse’s performance because of the pain they are experiencing. A smooth, quiet, canter or lopes can become a bucking nightmare if ulcers are present. Another sign of ulcers may be the horse’s unwillingness to work or to bite at your legs when you cue him.
The statistics are staggering. Two out of three performance horses are affected with gastric ulcers.
“Wherever there is stress, there can be stomach ulcers,” said Hoyt Cheramie DVM, MS, manager of Merial LargeAnimal Veterinary Services. “Horses may be stressed by everyday situations that don’t seem stressful to us, like spending large amounts of time in a stall or when their friends leave the barn.”
Some situations that can cause gastric ulcers are: light training, short term travel, trailering, changes in routine, feeding schedule changes, limited grazing or turnout time, layups due to sickness, or even just new horses coming into or exiting the barn.
The signs of ulcers may include: decreased appetite, weight loss or poor condition or hair coat, change in training attitude, ie: ears laid back when asked to do something, kicking at stomach or bucking when cantering, poor performance, resistance to working, difficulty in training, frequent yawning or jaw flexing and even loose stools.
If there is suspicion of gastric ulcers call the veterinarian who can make an accurate diagnosis, which may include performing a gastroscopy “scoping” to provide a view of the stomach lining or they may start treatment with prescribing Omeprazole Ulcergard or Gastrogard, the only approved products for healing the ulcers. Usually a 28-day treatment plan is begun that may include addition of alfalfa hay, as alfalfa is a natural buffer to the acid production.
An assessment of your horse’s all over body condition may also include a visit from the chiropractor. An adjustment may help your horse feel its best! Stiffness of gait, or even something as simple as not taking a lead, could be helped with chiropractic adjustment.
Now is the time to evaluate your horse and prepare for the last part of our season. Happy Trails!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.