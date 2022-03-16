Wahpeton Elementary School students recently had their hearts in the right places, while a few teachers — and the principal — got their just desserts.
February included Wahpeton students participating in the Kids Heart Challenge, A fundraiser by the American Heart Association, the Kids Heart Challenge collects money for research, education and community outreach.
“We set a goal of $10,000 dollars at the beginning of the fundraiser and had one of our best years in the last decade, raising $10,018,” Elementary Physical Education Teacher Ellie Winter said. “Three students, Aurora LaTraille, August Stuehrenberg and Amira Holt, raised the most money.”
LaTraille led with $2,090, followed by Stuehrenberg with $2,046 and Holt with $752. All three were invited to be a part of the Kids Heart Challenge Fundraising All-Star Team.
Wahpeton Elementary School continued one of its sweetest traditions when it held a school assembly. Students were invited to make teachers into ice cream sundaes.
“The top earners selected the teachers that participated in the event,” Winter said.
Winter was among the honorees. She was doused by fifth grader Lucas Bercier. Adults who got the sundae special also included JaKayla Smith, doused by second grader Stuehrenberg; Michael Osthus, doused by first grader Lucas Parker; Lakyn Breuer, doused by fourth grader Adalyn “Addie” Parker; and Wahpeton Elementary School Principal Jacob Dodge, doused by third grader LaTraille.
“The students had a great time dumping chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry on top of each staff member,” Winter said.
Participating youth look back fondly on the experience. Stuehrenberg said he liked getting to raise money for people that needed it and that he raised money “for my grandma.” LaTraille said she liked “that I could help people like Flynn and other people with sick hearts.”
Raising money was Lucas Parker’s favorite part of the challenge, although he also liked “turning teacher into a sundae.” Bercier said his favorite part of the experience was raising money, sentiment Addie Parker agreed with.
“It’s knowing that I am giving money to people for a good reason,” she said. “I raised money for Amelia Rossow.”
Daily News congratulates Wahpeton Elementary School’s giving youth and adults.
