After a long winter and a mostly-wet spring, summer is just around the corner. With summer exactly a week away Daily News has some safety tips from the National Safety Council.
Temperatures have begun to swell above 70 degrees, and with the increased heat comes an increase in risk for heat-related illnesses. People working in the heat, infants and seniors, people who are sick and people who are overweight are at the highest risk. Staying hydrated and taking breaks from the heat are some of the best ways to keep yourself safe.
Make sure you are looking for signs of heat exhaustion because if left uncontrolled it may evolve into heat stroke. Some common symptoms for heat exhaustion include:
• Pale or moist skin
• Muscle cramps
• Fatigue, weakness or exhaustion
• Headache, dizziness or fainting
• Nausea or vomiting
• Rapid heart rate
If someone is suspected to have heat exhaustion move them to a cool or air-conditioned space, hydrate them and apply cool towels. If they are suspected to have heat stroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and do not allow the victim to take pain relievers, apply rubbing alcohol on their skin or force themselves to drink liquids.
Since school is out, more kids will find themselves on the playground throughout the heat of the day. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, each year, more than 200,000 children below the age of 14 will go to the emergency room with injuries from the playground. It’s recommended that parents or guardians monitor playgrounds for potential safety hazards to their children.
Some hazards to look for include:
• Improper ground surfaces — Surfaces around playground equipment should have at least 12 inches of wood chips, mulch, sand or pea gravel, or mats made of safety-tested rubber or rubber-like materials. Playgrounds should be free of exposed concrete footings, rocks or tree stumps.
• Overcrowded play areas — The area under and around play equipment should be a minimum of six feet in all directions while swing set areas should be twice the height of the suspending bar both in back and front of the swings. Structures more than 30 inches high should be at least nine feet apart.
• Unprotected elevated areas — Platforms higher than 30 inches should have guardrails or barriers.
• Head entrapment spaces — Openings between rails, bars, rungs and even ropes of cargo nets should be less than four inches or more than nine inches.
• Sharp points and edges — Playground equipment should be free of protruding bolt ends, “S” hooks, and other sharp points and edges.
Another summer staple is swimming; with the Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center and the Chahinkapa Park Swimming Pool opening for the season earlier this month water safety is imperative. Community members shouldn’t go in the water unless they know how to swim and they should never swim alone.
Swimming pools are a much different environment than lakes or rivers. It’s recommended that people swim in an environment they have the skill for as the currents in a river are dangerous. If you do end up caught in a current, remain as calm as possible and float with it until you’re able to swim free.
Some more safety tips include:
• Learn CPR and other rescue techniques.
• Swim in areas with a lifeguard on duty.
• Don’t push or jump on other swimmers.
• Don’t dive if you’re unfamiliar with the area.
• Never drink alcohol when swimming.
The most important factor to consider while having fun this summer is safety, so you can continue to have fun next summer. If you have any questions or concerns about other safety measures this summer we recommend checking the National Safety Council’s website for more information.
