Sweet, relaxing ways to stay healthy, improve mental health

“Finally, a reason to eat dark chocolate,” Lori Cline said Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Wahpeton Senior Center.
Cline, a behavioral health psychotherapist with Essentia Health’s clinic in Wahpeton, had a conversation with older adults on staying healthy and improving mental health. Neither has to be challenging; activity and diet can make a difference.
Dark chocolate, for example, may potentially protect cognitive function and lower the risk of dementia by helping the brain relax. A relaxed brain may also improve the quality of sleep a person receives. Other ways of promoting better sleep and a stimulated, less anxious brain include reading, journaling, being physically active and connecting with friends in a pleasant, inviting atmosphere.
Several seniors said they were excited for the Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day celebration at the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside Mooreton, North Dakota. The party is traditionally an opportunity for socializing, checking out the outdoors and dancing.
Cline’s audience seemed particularly interested in her tip that physical activity helps improve health. Whether it’s walking, exercising, taking part in yoga or dancing, physical activity benefits both the mind and body through greater confidence and lower risk of sudden falls.
“Stretching and strength training help reduce the risk of common age-related problems like bone fractures, joint pain and other chronic illnesses,” Cline said. “This is also a way to manage stress and depression.”
Cline said she was hopeful that her audience would better understand the relationship between mental and physical health. At the same time, she reminded the older adults that lifestyle changes should always be shared with a doctor. This both keeps the professional informed and can prevent unintended negative effects on medication or other treatment.
