Sweet sounds from Wahpeton Middle School singers

Seven percussionists, including, in alphabetical order, guitarists Brennen Barth, Cayden Barth, Levi Flieth, Connor Haugen and Preston Krause, cajon player Aydin Luna and pianist Matthew Peterson, aided the baritone choir in ‘Viva La Vida.’ The concert also included 14 youth earning the Outstanding Vocalist awards for their choral achievements.
'Groovin’ On Through the ‘60s,” the sixth grade choir’s program, was performed Thursday, May 4. The nine-student dancing ensemble for a Jackson 5 medley included, in alphabetical order, Jack Barton, Jacoby Dodge, Kyler Flack, Linkin Hendrickson, Aiden Henningsen, Zephyr Hoodie, Charlie Lane, Saphire Olson and Ahlayna Thomas.
Charlize Jones soloed with Dawson Miller, not pictured, during a Beatles medley. Upcoming Wahpeton Public School District musical events include a 7 p.m. Monday, May 8 concert by instrumental students in grades 6-12, a 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 middle school guitar recital and a 7 p.m. Monday, May 15 high school choir concert.
Wahpeton Middle School’s combined seventh and eighth grade choirs sang ‘Fly Away Home’ to conclude their Monday, May 1 concert. It also included approximately 50 youth receiving the Huskie Singer Awards. Students who show good leadership through character and strong singing abilities are winners, director Jessica Stoppleworth said.