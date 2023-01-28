Take a child on a nature hike

Nature walks are great ways to spend family time, the best gift, with your children and grandchildren. They can stimulate a lifelong interest in the outdoors.
Enjoy nature during all the changing seasons. Walks don’t need to stop in the winter. Dress warm and bring some hot cocoa in a thermos.
Look for red-twig dogwood that stands out in the snow. Explain a tree’s life cycle and admire unique branching patterns. Some trees grow horizontally after an injury or effort to get sunlight. Climb trees on branches easily seen without leaf canopy. Discover hollow trees. Build a fort with fallen branches. Point out different styles of bird nests.
Locate spent milkweed pods amongst grasses. Feel the rough, corky bark of hackberry trees. Observe plant movement on breezy days and feel fresh winds massage your skin.
Winter snow is the perfect habitat to learn about wildlife tracking. Identify wild turkey, squirrel, cottontail rabbit and whitetail deer tracks and compare them to boot footprints.
Birding can be enjoyed by sight and sound. Learn bird song. It is easy to whistle mimic the “fee-bee” of black-capped chickadees. The jeers of blue jays, caws of crows and coos of mourning doves alert children to their nearby presence.
Sometimes there is silence in the outdoors. The peace and tranquility are calming. After a few moments, one connects and is immersed with the habitat.
The spring migration is a magical time outdoors. Look for diving ducks like black-and-white buffleheads that look like Oreo cookies bobbing on park ponds. Look to the skies to listen to honking snow geese, bugling sandhill crane and who-who calls of tundra swans. Admire sunrises, sunsets, clouds and sunlight colors that are any combination of rainbows – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.
Say yes to mud. That’s why there are bath tubs and washing machines. Dirt builds their immune system. Let them use sticks to create art work in mud. Have fun.
Art is always possible. Nationwide, a COVID response was painting colorful pet rocks and placing them along strategic trail locations to brighten the spirits of walkers, runners and bicyclists. Being outdoors stimulates creativity.
Nature journal. Sit quietly near different environments like rivers, prairie, woods and wetlands. Bring a small notebook that children can sketch what they observe. Colored pencils bring out the art in your child. Curiosity and imagination are precious. Love hearing “why.” Integrate learning with play.
Look for fireflies on a warm summer night.
Foraging is a healthy eating way to benefit from nature walks. My favorite times with grandchildren include snacking on tangy blackberries in Texas and sweet mulberries in Illinois. Munch the many fruits at Wahpeton’s Kidder Recreation Area – sour cherry, gooseberries, red and black currant, Juneberry and chokeberry, to name a few.
Some springs, you may find morel mushrooms in deciduous forests along rivers. Just remember, if they’re not hollow, don’t swallow. We were lucky to live near the Bois de Sioux, Ottertail, Wild Rice and Red rivers.
If there is litter, it is a learning opportunity to tell children that is disrespectful of nature.
Outdoor photography is easy with cell phones. Take pictures of children amongst nature’s splendor that are lifetime memories and social media shares.
Let children take the trail lead to learn confidence and leadership skills. It is a time to be patient. They may collect every rock, acorn and leaf in sight. Who can blame them to not pick up orange, red, yellow, gold and brown leaves with the unique shapes of maple, oak, elm, ash and cottonwood in the fall. Crumble the leaves to make mulch. Bring a bag for nature collections.
Children can easily be overscheduled with indoor activities so free time outdoors is a stress reliever for them, just like adults. Nature walking provides physical fitness, helping children reach their daily hour-long exercise goal. A nature walk promotes family bonding.
Do a favor for a child – take them on a nature hike.
Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.