Take a child on a nature hike
Jack and George Dobmeier sit on a horizontal tree near Huntsville, Texas, State Park.

 Courtesy Wayne Beyer

Nature walks are great ways to spend family time, the best gift, with your children and grandchildren. They can stimulate a lifelong interest in the outdoors.

Enjoy nature during all the changing seasons. Walks don’t need to stop in the winter. Dress warm and bring some hot cocoa in a thermos.



