Outdoor activities offer a reprieve from COVID-19 restrictions. It is great to see increased interest on the trails, parks, rivers, gardens and golf courses. Open air and the ability to social distance are readily available right out your door.
There are lessons to be learned with every challenge and COVID-19 shows the incredible importance of our health. If you ask a healthy person what their visions are, you will get a myriad of ideas. If you ask an unhealthy person what they desire, it will be good health.
STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Arts enthusiasts have passionately pursued changing STEM to STEAM and add ‘A’ for art. The arts offer creativity, culture, speech, music and understanding.
Maybe it’s time to consider another name — THE SAM or Technology-Health-Engineering-Science-Art-Math. After all, you can be brilliant but if you are unable to physically perform up to your capabilities or your life is shortened due to poor health there is lots of potential not realized. As a grandparent, it is a gift to be healthy and enjoy many hours of quality time with active grandsons.
Learning lifetime sports like archery, golf, Pickleball, fishing, ice skating, cross-country skiing, bowling, tennis and frolfing in school physical education classes would provide physical fitness tools for people to live physically healthy lives.
People love the tranquility and connection to nature they experience on the trails, in the parks and along the rivers. Whitetail deer will cross in front of you on archery trails or graze in the grasses along the Bois de Sioux River greenway. Exercise, sunlight and the outdoors support your immune system.
The Upper Midwest may easily be a destination for people in the future who desire a safe rural area. There are many regional outdoor areas like the Sheyenne Grasslands where you can search for prairie orchids. The Sheyenne River through Fort Ransom State Park is a canoeing and kayaking destination. Maplewood State Park near Pelican Rapids shows fantastic fall leaf foliage. The Central Minnesota Trail is fantastic for walking, running and bicycling and is handy right along Pebble Lake in Fergus Falls. Trail running and horse riding trails are offered at the Sand Hills north of Hankinson.
Nature addresses mental health, another vital health component. It lessens stress, releases emotion, promotes mindfulness and reduces anxiety. Doctors and counselors should consider prescriptions like a half hour in the park every day for a month (then continue with the same subscription).
Youth and adults should seek an active healthy lifestyle easily realized with a half hour or more of daily exercise. Walking is the cheapest, easiest way to get exercise. Gardening is great exercise plus you get a tomato (well, not yet, but kale will do). Fishermen have had excellent luck for walleyes and channel catfish since the river opened up in April.
We ask that outdoor recreation users make the health of others a top priority and respect physical distance. Follow CDC guidelines, like staying home if you’re sick, wearing a facemask in the close presence of others and washing your hands often.
At the same time, we suggest that people lead balanced lives by escaping the confines of the indoors to seek the many benefits provided by the outdoors. It’s a smart mental and physical health move!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.