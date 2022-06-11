The ideal running temperature is 55 degrees and a different approach is needed during upcoming days when the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s arrive. Recent long runs in Texas during 90 degrees with high humidity got my shoes sweaty enough that every step sounded squishy. It is fun to work hard and sweat.
One easy change is running during cool times of the day like early morning. Morning runs get you in a good mood all day long. Late night runs with runner lighting are also fun. Always let somebody know your running plans.
Sun rays are strongest between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Use sunscreen and lip balm. It should be reapplied if you are out for runs longer than two hours. Broad-spectrum sunscreens with SPF rating of 30 or higher are best for running. Runners are really vulnerable to skin damage and risk of skin cancer.
Wear light, loose and light-colored clothing. White reflects, not absorbs heat. Much heat is lost through the head so I don’t wear a cap but it does protect your scalp from the sun. If you wear a cap, use material that breathes. Sunglasses protect eyes.
Pick routes with shade. Running along water is also cooler. Grass trails have lower ground temperatures than asphalt or concrete.
The start of the run should be slow. Walking out-of-the-gate for a block is a good idea. Walking after the run helps combat painful cramps that are prevalent with water loss.
You will run slower. Every five degrees over 60 degrees will slow you 20-30 seconds every mile. Sometimes it is better to leave the watch at home.
Your heart beats faster in high heat, pumping extra blood as part of the body’s evaporation-cooling mechanism. It’s trying to keep you alive.
While running, the body temperature is regulated by sweat evaporating from the skin. If the humidity in the air is so high that it prevents the process of evaporation of sweat from the skin, you can quickly overheat your insides from an elevated body temperature.
Drink plenty of water. Plan your run route through parks that have drinking fountains or hydrants. There are handy handheld water bottles. For long runs, Gatorade for salt loss is a good idea and quenching.
It feels good to pour water over your head and if somebody has their sprinkler on, it is fun and cooling to run through it.
Mix in walk breaks. High-profile runners are mixing in walks during marathon races so it’s OK for us average runners, too. Many believe it reduces chances of injury by changing up muscle movements.
Acclimate to the heat and increase distances slowly. Weekend long runs when preparing during three or four month training periods should not increase more than 10% each week. A weekly mile increase has worked well.
There is no consensus on static stretching but it has worked for me and a slow regiment of calf, hamstring and Achilles tendon like stretches feel soothing before the run. Calves and hamstrings are massaged.
Signs of heat illness include a headache, confusion, hot or cold flashes and dizziness. Don’t mess with a medical situation that could end your running days forever. Best to walk home or seek medical help, if needed. Listen to your body.
If it is an unbearable Dakota scorcher day, maybe allow the weather to win that day. Some runners find a treadmill in an air conditioned facility.
Runners need a recovery drink and reward. The promise of cold chocolate milk in the refrigerator is a delicious incentive.
Running is great exercise but take extra precautions in the summer so you can run another day. It’s not going to be 55 degrees every day.
Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.