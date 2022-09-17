Trail safety should be a personal freedom whenever you run. It is unfortunate that a whopping two-thirds of women runners don’t feel safe when they run.
Eliza Fletcher, a 34 year-old Memphis mother and kindergarten school teacher, was 20 minutes into a routine early morning 10-mile run when she was violently abducted and murdered by a man who spent 20 years in prison for another abduction and was released two years ago.
Bad things don’t just happen in big cities.
It brought back memories of Sherry Arnold, a 43 year-old mother and math teacher in Baker, Montana, who was abducted and murdered while jogging on a rural road at 6:30 a.m. on a January 2012 morning during 10 degree temperatures. Two Colorado guys en route to the oil boom got high on drugs and were looking for sex. At the time, Baker’s population was about 5,000, half the size of the Twin Towns.
I have always felt safe on Wahpeton trails. An old, average looking guy with a Roman nose and modest income is not going to be a target. There can be deranged lunatics anywhere. The odds are just much less in small, rural areas.
Trails in Texas and Illinois where I run now are signed open from dawn to dusk or daylight hours. Many of my Wahpeton runs were late at night and early in the morning. New trails are often being lit and it would be great to light all of them, especially along the rivers. With the start of fall, there are fewer sunlit hours.
Many precautions can be taken for safer runs.
Wear fluorescent clothing. The odds of being struck by a vehicle are higher than being attacked by a criminal. If you run during lowlight hours or at night, use a light. Some use headlamps. I liked snapping a light on my waist band.
Let somebody know whenever you go for a walk or run. It is also a good idea to run with a friend. There is safety in numbers.
Choose trails in higher populated areas. Bad guys typically don’t like a lot of people around.
One time I experienced discomfort was along the Mississippi River in St. Paul. Running early in the morning after a wedding and before a family breakfast, I observed a car screech to a stop, people got out, and the car sped away, leaving somebody behind. The guy was not too happy and tried to run down the car, of course not catching it, but noticeably faster than me. He had some words for me as I ran by but I just kept running and fortunately did not need self-defense. It was not a fun feeling.
Some gals carry pepper spray. Avoid wearing music headphones that block out sound. Carry a cell phone. Some have faked phone calls to try fooling suspicious looking characters.
Learn self-defense skills. If you are attacked, fight foul and hit them where it hurts.
Don’t become predictable. Change up times and routes.
Too many ladies get harassed by cat calls. They cannot be sure if action stops with the words. It has caused many to quit running.
It is unfortunate that runners have been killed because of their gender, race, beliefs or family name.
There are other safety considerations.
I’ve learned that you don’t run away from dogs because they can run faster and bite you. Running away seems to trigger their instinct to attack. Police told me that every dog can have their day.
Run with higher footsteps when run-dancing on forest trails with exposed tree roots. Look a few feet in front of you. When there is an awesome nature moment, stop and admire.
Icy conditions can be prevalent in the Twin Towns. Run like a penguin (flat-footed). A mid-foot strike is desirable anyway. There are steel cleats that strap onto your shoes.
Face the traffic if on streets without trails. However, stay on the right side of trails. Bicyclists travel much faster and collisions can result if you are lackadaisical and zig-zagging.
Always be on the defense. Vehicles are much bigger than you and nothing should be assumed. Many car drivers making right turns only look one direction for traffic and don’t even glance the opposite way of sidewalk runners.
Run safely. One should enjoy all their time doing something they love.
Wayne Beyeris the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.