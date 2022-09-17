Trail safety should be a personal freedom whenever you run. It is unfortunate that a whopping two-thirds of women runners don’t feel safe when they run.

Eliza Fletcher, a 34 year-old Memphis mother and kindergarten school teacher, was 20 minutes into a routine early morning 10-mile run when she was violently abducted and murdered by a man who spent 20 years in prison for another abduction and was released two years ago.



