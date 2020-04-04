Take some time for spring tack cleanout

The new normal of self-quarantine and shelter in place has caused a lot of stress to equestrians. One of the best things about this, other than the obvious of staying healthy and flattening the curve on coronavirus for others, is you now have time to do the things you have put off. It’s a perfect time to sort thru, organize and sell your old tack. Your old is someone else’s new!
The first step in any project is to decide what you want to accomplish. If you are like me, you’ve collected a lot of tack and it’s difficult to know where to start.
Similar to what I do with my clothing, when I organize my closet, I sort my tack into three piles – the Keep Pile, the Toss Pile and the Sell or Donate Pile.
Keep Pile – These are your go to pieces of tack. Something you use daily, use seasonally or can’t live without.
Toss Pile – The Broken or damaged pieces that are unusable.
Sell or Donate Pile – If you aren’t using it, someone else may be able to put it to use. If you sell these items, even at a greatly reduced price, that’s extra money in your pocket for new items or money that can go to the care of your horses. If you donate tack to a local equine non-profit or 4H equine group your old tack can benefit those who really could use it.
Clean Up Your Tack — After your piles have been established, clean up your Sell or Donate Pile first. We start here because it gives you a mental boost. You can see the fruits of your labor resulting in either cash or receiving gratitude. Shine up that silver, use saddlesoap, Neatsfoot Oil and Lexol leather conditioner on the leather to make it look smooth and usable. If you have show clothes take them to the dry cleaner so that they are clean and pressed for the new owner. Horse blankets should be washed, clean and repaired. Halters, brushes, ropes, fly masks should also be put into a soapy wash and let dry completely in the sun before you put them for sale.
Sell or Donate Your Tack – Thankfully we have the internet during this time of social distancing. Use your social media presence on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to sell your tack. Facebook has several groups for specific styles of riding or types of equipment. Join those groups, learn about their rules and see how others are listing their tack for sale. By using these groups there are no sales commissions.
Check out what items like yours are actually selling for and make sure to include important information in your ads. Important information like a saddle’s maker, serial number, size of seat, gullet size and tree type are important to the buyer. If you choose to use Ebay.com you will have a commission to pay, but may reach a larger audience.
Include good photos in your ads. A photo is worth a thousand words and can help sell your product. Remember to check shipping on your item. Decide if you will ship the item for free or find a price for how much it will cost to ship by getting a quote at usps.com.
Finally, always have the item paid for in full prior to shipping item. For payment use paypal.com or have them pick up your item in a public area like the local sheriff’s parking lot and only accept cash. By using PayPal, you as the seller are protected, do not use the “Friends and Family” option but the regular PayPal to make sure you are protected in your sale.
To donate items, call your local 4H equine club by contacting the local county 4H Extension Office, or equine non-profit.
Stay safe, stay healthy and organize your life during this most unusual time. Happy Trails!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.