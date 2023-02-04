Checking out libraries
Wyndmere's Little Free Library lets people pick up a book whenever they want. It is available to the public just outside of Wyndmere Public School.

Little Free Libraries started in 2010 in Wisconsin. I was fortunate to experience one in its neighboring state – Illinois.

There are Little Free Libraries in Wahpeton. I am familiar with one along 11th Street North, just north of Smith Motors and another one at the Airport Park, built by Wahpeton Vo-Ag students. Both are near a public sidewalk or trail. There may be others.



