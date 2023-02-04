Little Free Libraries started in 2010 in Wisconsin. I was fortunate to experience one in its neighboring state – Illinois.
There are Little Free Libraries in Wahpeton. I am familiar with one along 11th Street North, just north of Smith Motors and another one at the Airport Park, built by Wahpeton Vo-Ag students. Both are near a public sidewalk or trail. There may be others.
The local movement started a few years ago in Wahpeton by former Leach Library Director Greta Guck. Original Little Free Libraries were located at the 600 block of Third Street North and 400 block of Eight Street North.
Leach Public Library, Wahpeton and the Breckenridge Public Library both do outstanding jobs encouraging people to read and have modern facilities with interesting programs.
Little Free Libraries are just another way for people to read. And what’s not to like about reading?
Reading is a super way to enjoy leisure time. It exercises the brain. Reading the written word is effective communication. There is so much to learn. Knowledge is powerful. Reading keeps you relevant in your profession.
It is calming. Reading improves cognitive skills so elders’ memories are enhanced.
I checked a Little Free Libraries in Sycamore, Illinois at the entrance of a park (always a good place for great things). I expected the assortment of young children’s books and was happy to find a “Wheels on a Bus” book.
It is a treasure to read to your children, then grandchildren. “Wheels on a bus go round-and-round, round-and-round, round-and-round” were patiently read to my grandson Leo. The words change slightly on the following pages.
When finished, like many children, Leo said “again,” a priceless word to hear. Its value did not diminish when hearing “again” and “again” with the same reading.
What was unexpected at the Sycamore library was the collection of adult books, including “Circling the Bases,” an autobiography of retired Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, a career third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies.
I love reading books written by successful sports figures like the late UCLA basketball coach John Wooden, retired NBA coach and Williston native Phil Jackson, and retired Louisiana State University coach and Minot native Dale Brown. Schmidt did not disappoint.
Successful players and coaches don’t get to their positions without all the things Mike Schmidt wrote about in “Circling the Bases.”
His work ethic was incredible. It is interesting to read that professional athletes have plenty of doubts during their career. They have the positive attitude, self-discipline, time management and dedication to maximize their abilities, an example for all us in every aspect of our lives. Schmidt was hard-wired to be the best possible with unrelenting year-round preparation and repetition.
Some people incorporate art and unique architecture when building Little Free Libraries. They may simulate a famous world building or maybe be a replica of their home.
Books can be borrowed, my method. If you take a book, consider leaving a book. Well, leave books even if you don’t take one.
Take time to check out and support a Little Free Library. You may just find a “Wheels on a Bus” or “Circle the Bases” prize.
Wayne Beyeris the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.