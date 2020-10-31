Take your horsey habits into winter 

The definition of a “perishable skill” is a skill that will slowly deteriorate over time without repetitive practice. Riding and working with horses is such a skill, it requires muscle memory as well as strength to do properly.
Horseback riding is a perishable skill; you must do it often to maintain your level of excellence. This goes not only for you, but for your horse as well. Just because the warmer weather is winding to a close doesn’t mean it’s time to freeze your horse activities.
Take all you have gained this past season and build on it for the upcoming year. Don’t just put your horse away and let all you’ve accomplished fade away. Be proactive and don’t let the chill of winter stop you and your horse’s emotional and physical growth.
Winter is a great building time. During the winter things slow down. More inside activities will take place and that’s a great time to get to the things you’ve put off when the outside world was warm and calling you outside to ride.
You can finally find the time to look at that training video you’ve been meaning to watch, read that dressage book or clean up your tack. It’s a great time to organize your tack and horse supplies. Little things add up quickly in winter for you and your horse.
This winter, make sure to check on your horse’s mental and physical condition. He is in a nice physical and mental shape from summer, but he needs to continue his routine. Horses thrive when their daily routine is kept consistent.
We know that cool, crisp days makes horses frisky, but daily exercise makes horses easier to handle. Keep your horse active with light lunging, walking or daily turnout. No matter the type of exercise you provide, daily exercise is effective in reducing unwanted behavior from horses.
Horses given daily exercise in addition to a daily 15 minutes of Freewill turn out time, mentally are happier and less stressed. Horses need time to decompress, by themselves, very similar to humans. Don’t neglect your horse’s mental health during winter.
During this winter, continue working on the skills and achievements you developed over the summer. Even, just a few minutes a day, preparing for next year’s riding season will make a huge difference.
Enjoy the winter, keep up the good work and Happy Trails!
