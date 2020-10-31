Take your horsey habits into winter 

LORI RICIGLIANO is a horse judge, trainer, riding instructor, equine photographer and clinician. She also hosts a weekly syndicated equine radio talk show “Hoof Beats with Lori.” Lori has held her horse judges license as a USEF /AHA — “R” rated licensed horse judge for more than 25 years and currently operates Ricigliano Farms Horse Training and Riding Academy near Kent, Minn. She can be reached by email or phone at 218-557-8762 or riciglianofarms@gmail. com. Her website is www. RiciglianoFarms.com.