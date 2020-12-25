Taking part in 121st annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count

The 121st Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count is the premiere citizen science project in the world. It is held for 10 days before and after Christmas. Locally, the Prairie Pothole Partners count birds in a 15-mile radius count circle in Sargent County, North Dakota, under the direction of biologist Kristine Askerooth.
My assigned area is around Lake Tewaukon. It is incredible to have a day with temperatures in the 40s in mid-December. A perfect day to strap on trail running shoes with aggressive treads and put some miles on by running on gravel roads along the shores of this historic lake!
It is meaningful that 22 years ago my future son-in-law Brandon Dobmeier and eighth grade classmate Jed Priebe embarked on a science report about Tewaukon Refuge that included colorful bird sketches. Tewaukon Refuge has long been a hands-on conservation education area, the best of outdoor classrooms in the Prairie Pothole Region. The report is a treasured keepsake.
The skies were typical winter – gray, overcast and solemn. A mild winter with no snow on the ground will likely mean fewer visitors from the Arctic. Human snowbirds migrate to Arizona in the winter. Feathered snowbirds like juncos winter in the Dakotas.
The first destination was “the point” on the west side of the lake. It is great to be on foot and run on deer trails winding through woods and along cattail lined shorelines.
Open water keeps about 620 Canada geese and 40 mallards on the lake. When there are large groups of birds in a confined area, all you can do is use a binoculars or spotting scope to count a section and then multiply that by like estimated areas.
Gravel roads attract birds. Tiny stones or grit are used to help the bird grind up difficult-to-digest food in their gizzard. Food sources like a harvested corn field along the road hold birds, too.
Small flocks of three, eight and 15 horned larks alight from the corn rows. When birding, one learns about small distinguishable characteristics for identification. The “horns” of the horned larks are little tufts of feathers visible at close range.
Sometimes farm yards offer a few domestic birds like pigeons (fancy name is rock dove) or English house sparrows but today a run-by past a rural home with several grain bins is quiet.
Good to be on foot to run through shelterbelts of box elder, ash, elm and cottonwood and it is surprising not to see chickadees, woodpeckers or nuthatches. They must like being among people in cities!
A blue jay jeers from oak trees along the southeast shores of Lake Tewaukon. The count allows you to document birds that you hear but might not see.
It is eerily quiet, a magic day when all you hear is ice making beautiful, sonar-like noises like you are in a submarine.
There are always raptors in the skies. A red-tailed hawk with rusty colored feathers flies from a woods near the Wild Rice River where it exits the lake. A northern harrier, identified by its whitish belly with black wing tips cruises with spread wings over cattails in the distance.
A lone snow bunting flies from the roadside. It is gorgeous like a large snowflake, white with soft light chocolate patches. A goldfinch flies alongside on the lake road. It has a telltale undulating flight, up-and-down above grasses spiked with milkweed pods. Goldfinches are dull colored in the winter, not like the yellow cab colors of the summer.
I only saw a single Chinese ring-necked rooster that ran across a trail just a couple hundred yards north of the Visitors Center. One will never tire of seeing one of the most colorful birds in the world – greenish blue heads with a white neck ring separating its gold coppery body with long tail feathers emblazoned with black spots. They are a wow!
The 13-mile journey ends with a mature bald eagle, our national bird with a striking white head and tail flying high above, overlooking a diversified habitat of sloughs, prairie, rivers and dormant riparian forests. It is a good reminder of our responsibility to co-exist with wildlife so that there can always be birds counted during this traditional event.
