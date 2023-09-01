Talking about what to expect can help kids and parents feel confident

Starting to talk about preschool over the summer and early fall can help ease anxiety when September arrives.

Sending children to preschool is a big step for parents and kids. Whether they have been in daycare or at home with a family member, starting school is a big transition with many new experiences. Being prepared and talking about what to expect can help children, and parents, feel more confident and ready when September comes.

“Preschool is such a fun age! I like to say they are sponges because they are always absorbing everything that they are learning,” said Tessa Grewe, a Battle Lake, Minnesota, preschool teacher. Grewe has some tips to get your little learner on track.



KARRIE CARLSON writes for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, which, like Daily News, is a Wick Communications paper.

