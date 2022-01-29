“For every thing there is a season, and a time for every purpose under Heaven.” So says Solomon, and I’ve learned over the years that the time to get the most out of nature is the day just before the storm.
When my man, meteorologist John Wheeler, predicts a cold front-be it a summer thunderstorm or an Alberta clipper, that’s the time to be out there optimizing on nature’s prime time.
On such a day just last week, I drove along several brushy areas where creeks and ditches funnel into the Otter Tail, and I was amazed at what a January afternoon could offer. In one area where I’d usually see five or six pheasants out for roadside grit, lo and behold I counted 42 pheasants and more than half were roosters that had survived the hunting season.
Further south, down Wilkin County Road 9, I encountered another huge pheasant flock-well over 30 and as I drove south, deer started showing up, and I counted close to 50. It almost seemed as though they had heard John Wheeler’s forecast and were stocking up-much like the crowd I saw at EconoFoods on the way home. The one epigram I remember from the Greek philosopher Heraclitus is, “Nature likes to hide,” and that afternoon outing proved him right.
On a more serious note, most of the felds that the game were foraging in were low till acres where corn stalks or chopped stubble signaled the possibility that seeds left behind the combines offered forage. And this year such fields were rare. Too many were plowed black like back in the ‘70s when jots of “snirt” filled the ditches. Also ominous was seeing so much wildlife out in broad daylight and showing little fear of my Honda unless I stopped. That told me that they were hungry and food was already scarce with two “hunger moons” still ahead. Pray for more big melts for their sake.
The hours before the storm are also optimum times for hunters and fishermen. The afternoon before the season-ending blast that froze up the Red River, I had one of those glory sessions on one of the piers. Fishing them had only been fair earlier due to the drought and lack of fish up from Lake Traverse. But on that wild afternoon, my hands never dried off. First, the catfish went nuts, and I was delayed dealing with three weighing over six pounds. Seems I forgot to ask God to keep those “’bigguns” off my hook. When I do, He does. With cats, I only want “eaters,” under two pounds. The hogs are a chore to release when one has no net.
When I had five nice eaters, I went to pitching jigs and crank-baits. A flicker shad plug fetched three lovely two-pound walleyes, a huge mamma small mouth, which I released, and then, to top it all off, a lovely big pike, easily over 8 pounds, fell for my jig and minnow. She fought well and also earned the right to spawn next April.
Truly, those late season storm-front days seldom fail to yield bragging rights, whether I’m after pike, bass, trout or walleyes. One late November day on Rose Lake near Dalton, Minnesota, I got into a bass feeding frenzy and lost count of how many three-plus beauties I caught and released out there in my little 12-foot car-top boat. But what a day.
And several good pike also joined the fray. I had on homemade deer hair crayfish jigs tipped with a minnow. The next day Rose was iced-up for the duration.
But what fishing! I caught them “one right behind another” as Lathan West used to say. Once he and I got into a school of huge walleyes off Foster’s Point on Big Stone. We landed 22 and only four were under three pounds. We kept those to eat. That was on a miserable drizzly Friday afternoon just before duck hunting season, which opened as a blue-bird high pressure day of poor shooting off Foster’s point. We saw lots of ducks the drizzly day before.
So when the weatherman says there’s a storm on the way, don’t sit around and mope; get ready to tap whatever is in season. And once again, I’d like to thank Wayne Beyer and the Wahpeton Sportsman’s Club for putting those piers out. I’m too crickety to reach most of my old hot-spots along the Red. And here’s a secret – it’s fishing that keeps me healthy – that and Psalm 91.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.