In the spring of 1962 and pondering where I might best apply for my first teaching job, I received a call from Supt. James Kroshus, of Walcott High School. He had somehow come across of my resume and was interested in knowing if I could drive out from Moorhead State. He’d noticed that I had a rare combination of majors: English and biology – just what Jim wanted to fill his vacancy.

This was one of those divine appointments one realizes in retrospect to be a key turning point in one’s life. The interview went perfectly. I found Jim to be so likable and approachable that my confidence level soared. I felt the job was mine almost the minute I sat down. All in all, I felt Jim liked me, and he just happened to have all four members of the school board on hand to meet me.



