In the spring of 1962 and pondering where I might best apply for my first teaching job, I received a call from Supt. James Kroshus, of Walcott High School. He had somehow come across of my resume and was interested in knowing if I could drive out from Moorhead State. He’d noticed that I had a rare combination of majors: English and biology – just what Jim wanted to fill his vacancy.
This was one of those divine appointments one realizes in retrospect to be a key turning point in one’s life. The interview went perfectly. I found Jim to be so likable and approachable that my confidence level soared. I felt the job was mine almost the minute I sat down. All in all, I felt Jim liked me, and he just happened to have all four members of the school board on hand to meet me.
Truly that job opening was a Godsend, because we’d just been blessed with our first child, broke, and hoping to avoid a long move. We’d been just getting by: me still student teaching and working part time at the Coke plant, and Audrey, working full time with a 9-month-old baby to care for. Walcott is equidistant between Audrey’s home town of Wahpeton and NIS, so it is perfectly placed to suit our situation.
The whole interview was an answered prayer. The only question board member Aaron Heglie, asked was what I liked to do for recreation. I said “hunt and fish.” “Den you’ll love it here,” said Parnell Anderson,”We got lots of both.” Then they made me an offer: four grand and a teacherage to live in for free. That may not sound like much today’s standards, but to us it was perfect; and we took it.
Then Jim took me on a tour of the school. It was more than adequate for the student body of four seniors, seven juniors, r,velve sophomores, and six freshmen. The school building was the traditional three story brick with a basement cafeteria and an attached gym.
I learned l’ d be teaching all of the English, with biology the first semester and science the second. I would also teach psychology and speech on alternate years and, oh yes, girl’s phy ed and the class play. Also, I was principal, meaning I would daily take the attendance, lead in the pledge of allegiance and make
announcements. Jim would deal with any disciplinary issues.
In my two years at Walcott, I can only recall one student’s reporting to Jim’s
office – that was Jeff Boyer, called in for putting a dead skunk in the girl’s locker room. He’d been talked into doing that by one of the few mischief-makers, Harlan Jordheim. Jim had a hard time keeping a straight face while scolding poor Jeff who was quaking in his boots. The young trapper learned his lesson fast. The whole thing was a hoot.
I, myself got called in for one rather stupid first year mistake – I brought up an experience I had with a Ouija board. I’d hoped to make the point that they were not safe to be playing with, but apparently that wasn’t made clearly enough. The word got out and back to Jim. He kindly explained that that wasn’t a prudent topic to be bringing up to straight-laced Norwegian Lutherans. And he was clearly right. Jim had a uniquely effective way of handling dicey issues: a combination of earnest seriousness and sympathetic kindness totally free from any rancor. Later, teaching at Science, I would get to see the damage caused by the hot-headed approach to discipline, Jim’s was much wiser.
The faculty my first year was Miss Irma Gurner, social studies, Mrs. Arnold Lehren, vocal music, Rodell Lee, Band and Jim Kroshus, all the business – shorthand, typing, accounting coaching and counseling. I took care of he rest.
Since we had a very few players on the varsity basketball team, no seniors three juniors a couple of sophomores and one freshman, Jim often called on board member, Arnie Jordheim, the young pastor and me to help with scrimmages at basketball practice. I was not a good all around player – I was a shooter, but I couldn’t dribble as well as most gals can today. Still, playing under Jim was a true learning experience.
That’s where I got a chance to see Jim’s genius at getting the most out of each player. Although we had no seniors, we were contenders in every game. When we lost, it was nearly always because foul trouble took a key player like Jerry Ellingson. Roger Jordheim, Dennis Bakko, Mark Lee or 6’4” freshman Jeff Boyer, out of the action.
The records show that the little Wolves team beat nearly every other team in the conference at least once, and that included Kindred and Oak Grove; both later to become power-houses. And since Walcott consolidated with both Davenport and Kindred, guess who wound up coaching the combined teams? Jim Kroshus. His record was astonishing, and Kindred even today, especially in girls’ basketball, is still a perennial winner, and I think it’s because of Jim Kroshus inspired a tradition of excellence that continues even to this day.
The dedication of Walcott High’s last yearbook read like this:”In appreciation of the services of Supt. James Kroshus, whose patience, understanding, hard work and dedication have helped to make W.H.S one of the most progressive and functional small schools in North Dakota, we respectfully dedicate this annual.”
My daughter, Lisa, Googled up Jim’s obituary and was astonished at the Herculean labors Jim accomplished during his tenure as Kindred coach and
educator. He was involved in enough community and professional leadership positions to fill a full page. And I think I know the secret to Jim’s great success: he had found the perfect venues for his talents; positions that called for dedication, determination, knowledge, tact and kindness when dealing with people and a amazing ability to relate to students, their needs and their abilities. He just might be the finest all-around educator I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and that includes some great ones.
Now Jim can enjoy “newness life” in that “Haven of Rest” he so richly deserves. He can hang out with loved ones, shoot a few hoops, sip a little Holy Ghost wine, and breathe the Heavenly fragrance of perfect liberty in the Presence of the Lord.
