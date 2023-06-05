‘Thank You for the Music,’ a Musical Art Club concert, was given Sunday, June 4 in Breckenridge, Minn. From left, altos Videll Ahrens and Shelley Eichhorn, second sopranos Meadow Erhart and Amy Frauenberg, first sopranos Deb Doran, Paige Benda, Violet Frank and Melissa Frank, director Gloria Stargel and accompanist Pastor Mark Gronseth.
‘Thank You for the Music,’ a Musical Art Club concert, was given Sunday, June 4 in Breckenridge, Minn. From left, altos Videll Ahrens and Shelley Eichhorn, second sopranos Meadow Erhart and Amy Frauenberg, first sopranos Deb Doran, Paige Benda, Violet Frank and Melissa Frank, director Gloria Stargel and accompanist Pastor Mark Gronseth.
Saluting everyone from Americans to mothers, the Musical Art Club gave its belated Mother’s Day concert Sunday, June 4 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. “Thank You for the Music,” with a setlist including the ABBA favorite, was performed at Grace Lutheran Church.
In addition to singing, there was also the recognition of two winners of $250 scholarships. Tracy Heyda, Tintah, Minnesota, and Vincent Strenge, Wyndmere, North Dakota, are both slated to attend International Music Camp at the International Peach Garden in Dunseith, North Dakota. The presentation was made by President Melissa Frank.
While neither Heyda nor Strenge were able to attend “Thank You for the Music,” one youth, Rocco Fritz, took part in the event. He played “Linus and Lucy” on the piano during a free will offering to benefit scholarships.