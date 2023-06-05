Saluting everyone from Americans to mothers, the Musical Art Club gave its belated Mother’s Day concert Sunday, June 4 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. “Thank You for the Music,” with a setlist including the ABBA favorite, was performed at Grace Lutheran Church.

In addition to singing, there was also the recognition of two winners of $250 scholarships. Tracy Heyda, Tintah, Minnesota, and Vincent Strenge, Wyndmere, North Dakota, are both slated to attend International Music Camp at the International Peach Garden in Dunseith, North Dakota. The presentation was made by President Melissa Frank.