Thanksgiving reminds us to thank the many people and organizations who support parks and recreation. 2022 has been another banner year.
The NDSCS Building Technology program, under the direction of Bryan Wolfgram and Jeremy Hoesel, renovated the pheasant exhibit and started the Band Shelter this fall.
The ND Forest Service provided grants for tree planting at the fruit orchard, city boulevards and the island, parking lots and streets in Chahinkapa Park.
The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club got kids outdoors with mentored Canada geese, pheasant and duck hunts. Chuck Haus was a generous conservationist/farmer host.
Roger Jensen spearheaded Sculpture Park additions, including a sunflower from Minn-Kota Ag Products/Jay Schuler and a prairie rose designed by Clint Gilbertson and built by NDSCS welding students.
The ND Game & Fish Department awarded a grant to improve public access and parking at the Red River fishing pier along the north golf course.
The Community Band directed by Kent Loken and local musicians like Ed Moore, Tilford Kroshus, Steve Worner and Rick Hendrickson, blessed us with sweet sounds at Music in the Park and Music4Life at senior facilities.
The city of Wahpeton and Interstate Engineering managed long-term utility and street improvements around Chahinkapa Park for citizen infrastructure and pedestrian access.
USA Softball North Dakota awarded Wahpeton the Men’s Rec 2 State Softball Tournament. They support softball in cities of all sizes. Richard Peterson, Kent, Minnesota softball legend, served as the local slowpitch softball rep.
Rebekah Christensen, long-time Kinship Program Director, managed a quality mentoring program that provided positive role models for area girls and boys.
The Red Door Art Gallery offered a rich diversity of art classes, exhibitions and special events at the arts downtown home. Lori Jensen and Mary Ann Conrad have been super presidents. Myrna Ball and others organized the Headwaters Music Festival, a vision of Dave Engstrom.
The ND Council on the Arts funded several sculptures located in Chahinkapa Zoo and provided grants for Music in the Park and Art4Life.
Richland and Wilkin County historical societies preserved collections of local histories. Lois Berndt, from Richland’s, retired after a stellar volunteer history.
Jada Bladow and Red River Human Services Foundation supported Special Olympics and its role of physical fitness, recreation and sports training for people with disabilities. Troy Vosberg continued as a dedicated volunteer.
Kathy Diekman and the Chahinkapa Zoo continue to offer a high-quality, regional zoological/conservation park. We are fortunate to have it in Wahpeton.
Larry Lasch and the Wahpeton track program were terrific volunteers for the Twin Town Track Meet.
Service clubs always have a presence – Optimists Track Meet and Youth Appreciation Week, Headwaters Lions offering football field concessions, Rotary sponsoring Hughes Shelter improvements and Kiwanis Little Guy and Miss Basketball Tournaments.
Heitkamp Construction organized a phenomenal youth ice fishing derby in honor of Neil Heitkamp. The Truesdells and Schumachers did the same for the Vince Herding Youth Fishing Derby in May that gets kids on a great natural resource – the Red River. Justin Kratz managed the Dick Bell Catfish Tournament and is an active role model for other millennials.
Joe Schreiner, retired park board commissioner, has been a passionate baseball supporter – a superb announcer who spearheaded John Randall Field grandstand and press box projects. The Gerald Shannon family sponsored a new concessions stand.
Chris DeVries, city of Wahpeton raised funds and oversaw the July 4th fireworks display and beautifully colored Holiday Lane through Chahinkapa Park.
The Weitzel family sponsored relocation of the zoo gazebo to the Chahinkapa Park playground. Schmitty’s Plumbing was instrumental and every year they sponsor park and zoo projects.
Patrick Fitzmorris, Tewaukon Refuge, has been a terrific outdoors partner and supporter with Blue Goose Days, youth waterfowl hunt, Prairie Pothole Partners and Christmas bird counts.
Kathy Lenk, president, and the Tri-State Safety Association led efforts to have safe workplaces in the Twin Towns.
Heather Retzer and all the volunteer youth archery coaches offered a well-structured lifelong activity. Many young archers had outstanding state tournaments, lifetime memories for sure.
There are many others – thank you to all who support park facilities and recreation programs.