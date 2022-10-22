Leona Umphrey, one of our esteemed Special Olympics athletes, recently passed away. There has been no shortage of interesting characters and count “Yona” among them. She countered with our coaching crew by calling males “Coach” and females “Coachie.” All in fun!
Humor is healthy when it is shared with people and not at people. Leona could spin a tale with the best of them. All the Wahpeton Special Olympics volunteers and Red River Human Services Foundation staff were among her legion of friends.
For several years, Leona was Wahpeton’s Female Athlete of the Year candidate. She splendidly fit the criteria. Leona demonstrated the determination and dedication to sportsmanship, training and athlete leadership. She exemplified the true skill, courage, spirit and joy of participating in Special Olympics.
Leona was easy to nominate. She was a four-sport athlete and loving person who always showed gratitude, often saying “thank you.” Leona was just as happy getting on the bus for a long road trip as she was getting off, appreciative for the experience.
Wife Joan and daughter Brittany would drive Leona to Fargo for the awards banquet held during the Leadership Conference. She was a storyteller, keeping things light with plenty of funny stories though often with a message. The gals knew what was coming because Leona would start with “now listen here, girls” or “girls, let me tell you.” She was very proud to stand as Wahpeton’s candidate when her name was announced at the festive ceremony.
The mission of Special Olympics North Dakota is to provide year-round sports training and recreation competition in a variety of sports for all people with intellectual disabilities, providing opportunities to develop physical fitness, have fun and share their gifts, skills and friendship with the Special Olympics family.
Leona was an excellent bowler, bocce player and track-field walker for over 20 years.
Leona had her own bowling ball and wrist guard as she delivered picture-perfect bowling deliveries with scores well into the 100’s. She always placed high in her division and was very sportsmanlike, just as enthusiastic about the success of other lane bowlers she quickly befriended.
Special Olympics sometimes offers lifetime experiences. Leona was proud to represent North Dakota as a bowling athlete on the 2010 National Games team, competing in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Special Olympics is founded on the belief that people with intellectual disabilities can learn, enjoy and benefit from sports participation. Leona always looked forward to the out-of-town, overnight trips like the State Bowling Tournament in Mandan. The experiences benefitted her personal social growth and her people skills were evident at the hotel and restaurants.
Leona used the same solid, fundamental stance playing bocce. We enjoyed our Tuesday night practices at the Chahinkapa Park football field, district tournament at West Fargo and state tournament at Grand Forks.
Leona walked much during her lifetime and continued as an outstanding walker for our track-field team, competing in the 400-meter walk. She was a coachable athlete always willing to listen, learn and do things better.
Leona loved sports and even played some basketball. After hip surgery, we collectively decided that passive sports were probably better.
Leona was proud to be an American and sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” whenever our country’s patriotic song started the State Games. She was a lady with strong Christian faith and most important lived a Christian lifestyle, doing things the right ways.
Thanks for the memories, “Yona.” You left plenty of them for all of us fortunate to have known you.
Wayne Beyeris the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
