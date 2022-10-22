Leona Umphrey, one of our esteemed Special Olympics athletes, recently passed away. There has been no shortage of interesting characters and count “Yona” among them. She countered with our coaching crew by calling males “Coach” and females “Coachie.” All in fun!

Humor is healthy when it is shared with people and not at people. Leona could spin a tale with the best of them. All the Wahpeton Special Olympics volunteers and Red River Human Services Foundation staff were among her legion of friends.



