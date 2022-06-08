Volunteers got together to help plant vegetables in raised garden beds at CHI St. Francis Health. They're growing all the basic vegetables you would find in a home garden such as tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and many more.
CHI St. Francis Health is moving forward into the second phase of their farm project. They are in the process of building a greenhouse and a high tunnel alongside the raised garden beds. Rick Abrahamson, farm project coordinator, is in charge of the project and was hired in December, just a few months after the medical center received a $433,000 3-year grant for the project.
Abrahamson has many duties including recruiting volunteers, keeping records on their production and more or less managing all aspects of the farm. He has an extensive knowledge in production horticulture making him an ideal candidate for this position. Before the COVID-19 pandemic he was a professor of horticulture at University of Minnesota Crookston and was its campus garden manager for three years.
Starting Monday, June 6, they began building the high tunnel. The kit for the greenhouse is set to be delivered within the next three weeks.
Building should begin shortly after the kit arrives, however the weather recently has been less than ideal for any type of farming as the ground is too wet. “We plan to have construction of the greenhouse done by this fall, it’s not our priority at this time,” Abrahamson said.
There have been some talks about small farmers from the Twin Towns area renting out space in the greenhouse once it’s built. “Some farmers don’t have the space on their property to grow their own crops,” he said. “I’m not really sure how that will look yet.”
This year they have only been planting vegetables, however in the past they have grown fruits too. You may find tomatoes, onions, cabbage, cucumbers, radishes and many more. “All the basic vegetables you would find in a garden,” Abrahamson said. They have also talked about building an orchard in the future.
According to previous Daily News coverage the farm plans to be in full production by 2024. Currently, they haven’t planted anything out in the field, but Abrahamson hopes to have a quarter of an acre in production this season.
All food grown in the raised garden beds, the buildings and the field will be sent to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. Any excess over the amount the pantry can take may be sold to the public or be used in the medical center’s cafeteria. Abrahamson said this wouldn’t be a priority either because they wanted to focus their efforts on getting the food to the food pantry.
This year’s inclement weather aside, Abrahamson believes they are still on track to have the farm in full production by 2024.
