Family reunions are opportunities to gather the most important people in your life for fun, memorable and cherished times. Consider Chahinkapa Park as a destination like many others.
Reunions draw families closer together. They are times to tell stories, reminisce about the memories, exchange recipes and stoke relationships that may have fallen victim to time.
There are three climate controlled picnic shelters in Chahinkapa Park, including Hughes Shelter, the Rosemeade Chalet and Optimists Shelter. They work well to offer protection on windy, rainy days and cool space on hot days.
The amenities of Chahinkapa Park set it apart from other locations. There is something for everybody to do.
Chahinkapa Zoo is one of the finest zoos in the country. Family members of all ages enjoy seeing rhinos, gibbon apes, zebras, farm animals, otters, an orangutan, tigers, snow leopards, camels, grizzly bears and more.
Some of our best pictures are of 90-year-old great-grandmothers who proclaim they haven’t ridden a carousel in half a century. The Prairie Rose Carousel is one of 150 restored antique carousels in the United States.
Life goes by fast. Cousins can be like best friends. The only way to get to know your relatives better is to spend time with them. Strong and lasting bonds are formed.
Picnic shelters fill up fast so it is good to plan ahead a couple years. That also gives traveling relatives a chance to work it in their schedule.
Many times this past summer, family organizers were happy the adults could golf 18 holes on the beautiful Bois de Sioux Golf Course, the only course in the country with nine holes in two different states, while the children could cool off in the swimming pool and slide on a 178-foot long water slide. Sign the world’s largest guest register at the museum.
There are terrific caterers in the Twin Towns that can prepare tasty meals to your liking. Or it is a chance to show off your culinary skills, whether it’s grilling burgers, bringing fresh vegetables and fruits from your garden or making hot dish. Summer and picnics go together.
It is a chance for the uncles to play the nephews in pickup basketball, girls vs. the boys in sand volleyball, competing in racquet sports like pickleball or tennis, an all-ages softball game on a ball field or throwing horseshoes. Rent family bicycles at the zoo to ride along Red River and Bois de Sioux River greenway trails. The Recreation Department offers free rental of games like croquet, tug-of-war, bean bag toss, etc. We even rent kayaks and canoes.
Hotels in the Twin Towns are very accommodating and love hosting visitors from around the country. There are campgrounds at the zoo, often used because of its proximity to the amenities, and Kidder Recreation Area, where you can toss a fishing line in the river for channel catfish.
There are many picture taking opportunities – Wahpper, the world’s largest catfish, Shawn McCann’s murals around town, the pond fountain backdrop, Kidder Rec Area rock rapids and the many unique sculptures in the Sculpture Park.
Bring chalk and do chalk art on surrounding shelter sidewalks. Or have your reunion when the downtown Chalkfest is going on. The Headwaters Music Festival would be another great weekend for a family get-together. Art lovers should check out Fritz Scholder art at the Red Door Art Gallery. Or buy a signed Louise Erdrich book.
If you want a unique experience, consider renting the Rotary English double-decker bus for a quick tour of the cities.
Wahpeton is often a great location when you have relatives in Bismarck, Fargo and the Twin Cities and any points in-between.
Maybe there is a special event to celebrate, like a 25th or 50th wedding anniversary. Older relatives or loved ones with challenged health have a last chance to see everyone. It could be a life celebration. Spouses from small destination weddings have a chance to meet the relatives. Heck, you can even get married, renew vows or host a family service at the Prairie Rose Chapel.
A family reunion or gathering is a great excuse to take a wonderful vacation with your treasured relatives. Chahinkapa Park would love to host you!
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.