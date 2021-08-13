The Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities played their annual unique Music in the Park concert. Once a year, the band enjoys the opportunity to play at the Wahpeton High School Auditorium in addition to the beloved band shelter at Chahinkapa Park. Under the direction of Kent Loken, nearly 40 musicians played pieces ranging from tangos to show tunes Wednesday, Aug. 11. Michelle Mennis, one of the band's baritone saxophone players, took close-up photos of Loken in disguise as the Phantom of the Opera. Music in the Park continues back at Chahinkapa Park with 7:30 p.m. concerts by Loran Hudson and Three Cs (Wednesday, Aug. 18) and Kroshus & Krew (season finale, Wednesday, Aug. 25).
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.