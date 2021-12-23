Nobody, not even most unbelievers, can deny that Christmas is the “most wonderful time of the year.” Those words come from “The Christmas Song” written by a Jewish man by the name of Mel Torme. And a Jewish lady, Ceil Rosen, in December’s issue of “The Levitt Letter” has a testimony wherein she points out that even being raised in a strict Jewish home, she realized the powerful influence of the Christmas spirit: “I was newly married that New Year’s Eve, 1951. I looked out a window and a star in the southwest dazzled me. Was that what the Christmas star over Bethlehem looked like? I suddenly realized that I, a Jew, half believed something that I’d always been taught was untrue.”
She went on to become a convert and later led her husband, Moishe, into the faith. He went on to found a well know Messianic ministry, “Jews for Jesus.” (www.levitt.com). That whole testimony is well worth Googling up. It’s riveting.
Ceil’s account really highlights the music of the season as the most powerful influence, and one of the Carols. “Oh Come Oh Come Emanuel/ and ransom captive Israel” really caught her attention. “Was there something true about Jesus being for the Jews?”
Another carol, Oh little town of Bethlehem,also made her think: She pondered the lines, “the hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.” Was this “the Messianic Hope?” she wondered.
To me, a gentile, it would seem that the main thing separating the two religions is their differences over the messiah .. The word Christ, after all, also means messiah. And I believe that someday we’ll “all come to the unity of the faith in the bond of peace.”
TV used to feature a couple of interesting clergymen friends. One was a
Catholic priest; the other a Jewish rabbi. They were called “the God squad.” Don Imas, the well-known radio and TV shock jock, asked the rabbi, “What will you say if at the end it turns out that Jesus really is the messiah?” The rabbi smiled and said, “well I’ll be a son of a blip!” And they all roared with laughter.
But I can also say with Ceil Rosen that it is most of all the music. It wouldn’t bother me at all if the churches sang those super-anointed old carols all year long. They seem really to belong a realm far above: “Angels we have heard on high/ Sweetly singing o’er the plains” gets me thinking that there really is a Heaven. So many of the dirge-like older hymns or the modem-day latest hits fade into oblivion”like snow upon the desert’s dusty face. But “Silent Night” always brings a hush, “Away in a Manger,” a tear.
I could argue that the great carols alone are of such an ethereal and haunting beauty that they alone are proof enough that Jesus is the reason we can all “Rejoice” as Joy transforms the world Into “Children laughing, people passing /Sharing smile after smile, In the air there’s the feeling of Christmas. And I’ve “heard the bells on Christmas Day/ their old familiar carols play/ And wild an sweet the words repeat/ of Peace on earth good will to men.” Right now our world is suffering terribly for the lack of “goodwill among men.” We need to start loving one another — warts and all.
