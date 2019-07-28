The relationship with your horse is a partnership

Successful relationships don’t just happen, they are created. When you work with your horse are you a partner, an adversary, or do you do anything you can to avoid conflict? The relationship you develop with your horse is similar to any relationship you want to develop in your life; there must always be mutual trust, respect and boundaries.
Building a relationship with your horse is a daily worthwhile challenge. Riding and working with horses is more of mental awareness than a physical one. Looking deeply into the relationships of horses and their riders we find a lot of issues that people experience in horseback riding aren’t actually in the riding itself, but in the quality of the relationship they’ve developed with their horse. This starts on the ground with what we call the horse’s “ground manners.”
The easiest way to establish a close relationship with your horse is to always act around your horse as the lead horse. This type of relationship gives the horse comfort. A horse is a herd animal. They look to the leader of their herd to let them know when to eat, drink, run or sleep.
If you do not take the position as a trusted “leader of the herd” your horse will need to become the leader. This type of behavior is hard wired into its body to survive.
How do you establish your position as the lead horse? It’s not about muscling him down or being aggressive, it’s about establishing boundaries and becoming the leader. You need to be able to let the horse know all is safe around him.
To a horse it doesn’t matter if you are grooming or riding him, boundaries are established in everything you do. You need to interact with him in a manner to make him feel secure and safe, he needs you as the leader.
A horse manifests what it thinks and feels physically. A horse’s body language is expressed with ear pining, biting, kicking, chewing, bucking, and so on. This body language is how horses communicate with other horses to limit physical confrontation and to establish a pecking order within the herd. If you watch wild horses you will observe that the majority of confrontations between horses is more bluff than actual physical contact. To communicate with horses, we must learn to use their language.
When we respond appropriately to the horse, the horse realizes we understand what he’s trying to tell us and he begins to trust and respect us as the leader of the herd.
To help you establish boundaries, picture a bubble surrounding yourself when you are leading or working with your horse on the ground. Do not let the horse enter this bubble. Use your lead rope, along with your own body language, including your eyes and your voice, to tell him this is your area and you do not want him to enter it.
The key is to be kind, understanding and firm with definite goals. Don’t let your kindness become a sign of weakness. A horse needs a leader in his life, with established boundaries, to feel safe. Become a leader and your relationship will grow and become stronger. Happy Trails.
