The Humane Society is grateful for our community stepping up to meet the needs of our “Chewy” wish list. We’ve recently received a lot of wet kitten food. This is great, because we have a few kittens that will be thriving thanks to the lovely food. Thank you!
We want to show off some of our little fur balls. Meet “The Spuds,” including French Fry, Mashed Potato, Potato Chip and the girl of the family, Sweet Potato. They are all so sweet, but currently too small to be available for adoption. Don’t worry, though — they will grow fast and soon be available for your home.
Potato is a feral cat, but she’s also a great mama to The Spuds. She taught her babies all the things they’ll do as grown-up cats. Potato left for Fargo, to be part of the Barn Buddy group of Homeward Bound, after she was spayed.
Brigette, our shelter manager, continues to match furry friends with human families. As this is going on, we’ve started our “Wednesday Walmart Wish List.” All of us at the shelter, including Board President Mariana Cockburn, especially like being able to shop locally without having to worry about online ordering.
The current wish list includes Fabuloso cleaner, paper towels, generic 13-gallon garbage bags, any brand name unscented 30 and 33-gallon garbage bags (which we’ve found are stronger and can handle heavy garbage), toilet paper, printer paper and Kleenex tissues. We send our deepest pleas for these.
Luna, a crazy, wild puppy, has been another of our Humane Society success stories. She was a little busy bee recently. Brigette posted a photo of Luna buzzing around, which led to a family reaching out.
Luna is part of a foster-to-adopt program. Her family-to-be includes Ember, a dog that was also adopted from our own shelter. The meet and greet between the dogs went well and they continue to get along great together.
Once again, we thank our wonderful community for their love and support to our furry friends. Ta ta from us all, until we meet next time!