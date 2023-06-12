The Humane Society is grateful for our community stepping up to meet the needs of our “Chewy” wish list. We’ve recently received a lot of wet kitten food. This is great, because we have a few kittens that will be thriving thanks to the lovely food. Thank you!

We want to show off some of our little fur balls. Meet “The Spuds,” including French Fry, Mashed Potato, Potato Chip and the girl of the family, Sweet Potato. They are all so sweet, but currently too small to be available for adoption. Don’t worry, though — they will grow fast and soon be available for your home.



