‘The Suicide Squad’ falls short of greatness

“The Suicide Squad” was kind enough to warn me. Written and directed by James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), the latest installment in the DC Extended Universe includes a sort of mission statement.
Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Peacemaker (John Cena) have just killed a whole lot of people in a whole lot of different ways. No one likes a showoff, Bloodsport says. Unless what they’re showing off is really impressive, Peacemaker says, in stronger language than that. Bloodsport admits that Peacemaker has a point. The punchline comes a few minutes later. All those dead people were the good guys.
I’m not especially triggered by movie violence, and what goes on in “The Suicide Squad” does not seem like anything that can easily be imitated. The moviemakers present most of the mayhem as antics. Once again, we have the cliche of upbeat music (in this case, Louis Prima’s “I Ain’t Got Nobody”) playing over carnage. It was during this sequence that I thought, “If I see one more long fight scene …”
That’s the part that bothers me, when there’s a feeling of sameness, when you roll your eyes and shrug that it’s just violence. I feel like I understood what they were doing in making “The Suicide Squad,” going for excess because they could. But if that’s what we get, I don’t want it.
Complaining about a summer blockbuster is foolish. I doubt anyone reading this review is going to have second thoughts about seeing “The Suicide Squad,” which is all right. My regrets are a bit like when you scarf down some candy, then wish you ate something healthier.
Gunn, perhaps mindful of junk food’s shelf life, makes some attempts at non-frivolous storytelling. Unhealthy relationships, child abuse, class divisions and consequences of America’s overseas involvement are all trotted out, usually in a ham-fisted fashion. I’m glad Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) spotted the red flags when being seduced by a dictator (Juan Diego Botto). I just wish the movie did not have to stop cold for her to give a public service announcement-style monologue.
Harley, Bloodsport and Peacemaker are among the inmates drafted by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to take care of business in Corto Maltese. The old leaders are out, the new leaders promise to be hostile, the citizens aren’t having any of it and there’s the mystery of the Thinker (Peter Capaldi) and Project Starfish.
Others on the mission include Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), serving as a more conventional hero than Bloodsport and Peacemaker; King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone), who learns to not try eating his friends; Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), perhaps the most earnest of them all; and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), plus her companion, Sebastian the rat (voice of Dee Bradley Baker).
“The Suicide Squad” is not as unfocused as it could have been. While Harley spends much of the first half in her own storyline, she also fits in well opposite the rest of the pack. Elba, Cena and Kinnaman each have their own strengths as leading men. Stallone is pretty funny and a little bit touching. Dastmalchian and Melchior don’t feel like afterthoughts.
After a while, the movie’s comedy becomes less forced. I liked that, too. If James Gunn could just have figured out how to better balance the violence, pathos and humor, “The Suicide Squad” would be a winner. Instead, it only approaches greatness.
Also in the cast are Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K. Mayling Ng as Mongal, Flula Borg as Javelin and Sean Gunn as Weasel. Blackguard finds Weasel kind of adorable until — wait for it — it turns out he has killed 27 children. These are the jokes, folks.
I give “The Suicide Squad” my Not Recommended rating.
