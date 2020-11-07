There's nothing better than grandchildren time

The Beyer grandparents were happy to host grandsons George and Jack Dobmeier over a few October days. The boys were going to get a steady diet of parks and recreation. Surprise!
One often hears how you know you love somebody when you love ‘em more than yourself. That is probably true with all grandparents and their grandchildren. The Dobmeier boys from Texas were going to experience North Dakota and Minnesota!
Gardening is a favored recreation activity so we saved a few tomato plants and had the boys help pick spaded spuds and sweet potatoes, artichoke, peppers, broccoli and squash. Raising vegetables grown by your own hands has been passed on by generations and teaches the value of healthy eating. Like all children, they especially enjoyed munching yellow pear tomatoes right off the vines.
We had a couple apple trees that were picked. Some varieties sweeten after a frost and the boys loved biting into red and yellow apples. There were also tasty wild grapes off vines that were remindful of Welch’s purple jelly. It is good to have taste testers.
The boys enjoyed a behind-the-scenes zoo tour and petting the rhinos, watching the quickness of the young jaguars and getting hugged by a kangaroo. We are fortunate to have one of a couple hundred nationally accredited zoos in the country.
Across the street, Jack and George rode on horses of the Prairie Rose Carousel. This is another special Wahpeton gift to our visitors to offer one of 150 restored antique carousels in America. The beautifully painted horses by Dolores Berg continue to enchant people of all ages.
October is the best time to view gorgeous fall foliage and we enjoyed a day trip to Maplewood State Park just east of Pelican Rapids. We hiked on trails shaded by orange maple trees, red sumac, gold oak and yellow basswood. George and Jack slid down a hill of leaves like we’ve all done and collected a container full of acorns under a bur oak. An overlook of Lake Lida where we often fished was impressive and it was family picture heaven!
We toured the local parks on the green English double-decker bus and enjoyed a towering overview. We are grateful the Rotary Club renovated this 1948 vintage bus from London. Garrison is the only other known city in North Dakota with a double-decker bus.
The boys enjoyed walking through the Sculpture Park and playing the musical instruments in memory of Jackie Fink. It was fun to take a picture of tiny 14-month Jack standing next to the Sasquatch sculpture. Of course, both were dwarfed when photographed by Wahpper, the World’s Largest Catfish at the Kidder Recreation Area. This is a common photo site for tourists.
There are beautiful murals in the Twin Towns and the boys were enchanted by the vibrant colors of the Breckenridge floodwall mural recently painted that they could stand next to. It maybe prompted some ideas for Grandpa’s next bulletin board coloring. Art is multi-generational!
Young children are awed by large farm equipment and agri-tourism is readily available in the Red River Valley. The boys stood near a gigantic John Deere combine, tractor and semi-truck as Matejceks harvested a corn field near town. Another day we stood near the railroad tracks to watch a train rumble through town. Close-ups are always best!
Feeding mallard ducks and Canada geese in Chahinkapa Park has been popular for families for decades and the Dobmeier boys also enjoyed close-up time with the waterfowl.
Oftentimes, the simple things are as memorable as anything. Grandma’s delicious homemade meals with the fresh-picked vegetables were scrumptious. Walks and runs to exercise were great family times. Playground destinations are helpful and we checked out different multipurpose pieces at the Airport and Chahinkapa parks.
Grandchildren time! There is nothing better!
