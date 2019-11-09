4 Things To Know Today

1. Today in History: In 1954, the USMC War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial) was dedicated near Arlington National Cemetery.
2. Today’s Birthdays: Richard Burton (1925-1984), actor; Ennio Morricone (1928-), composer; Tim Rice (1944-), lyricist; Les Miles (1953-), football coach; Neil Gaiman (1960-), author; Tracy Morgan (1968-), actor/comedian; Ellen Pompeo (1969-), actress; Walton Goggins (1971-), actor; Brittany Murphy (1977-2009), actress; Miranda Lambert (1983-), singer; Taron Egerton (1989-), actor.
3. A Veterans Day service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. Following the service, the Vet’s Club will host a 12 p.m. roast beef dinner. It’s free for veterans and $8 for all other guests.
4. Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, will host its Veterans Day program at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. The featured speaker is retired Col. J. Danny Frisky-Griffin, U.S. Air Force.
