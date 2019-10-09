4 Things to Know Today

1. Attention chocolate lovers: Leach Public Library in Wahpeton will hold the annual Chocolate Chocolate Day and Used Book Sale from 12- 5 p.m. Thursday. Chocolate desserts will be available for sale to enjoy at the library or to take home.
2. Concert Band: Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band will perform at 6:45 p.m. at St. Catherine’s and 8:10 p.m. Thursday at Bremer Bank Theater at North Dakota State College of Science.
3. Today in History: In 1967, guerrilla leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara was executed for attempting to lead revolutionaries in Bolivia.
4. Today’s Birthdays include rocker John Lennon (1940-1980); singer-songwriter Jackson Browne (1948-); TV personality Sharon Osbourne (1952-); and “NCIS: New Orleans” actor Scott Bakula (1954-).
