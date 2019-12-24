4 Things To Know Today

1. Christmas dinner: Faith Church in Wahpeton, located at 1589 11th St. N., will host a Community Christmas Dinner from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.

2. Today’s birthdays include: Kit Carson (1809-1868), Army scout/frontiersman; Matthew Arnold (1822-1888), poet/critic; Howard Hughes (1905-1976), businessman/aviator/film producer; Ava Gardner (1922-1990), actress; Mary Higgins Clark (1927-), author; Robert Joffrey (1930-1988), dancer/choreographer; Lee Daniels (1959-), filmmaker; Kate Spade (1962-2018), fashion designer; Stephenie Meyer (1973-), author; Ryan Seacrest (1974-), TV/radio personality.

3. Preschool movies: Leach Public Library in Wahpeton hosts preschool movies for ages 2-5 at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Daycare groups are welcome.

4. Trivia Night: The Wilkin Drink and Eatery in Breckenridge, Minnesota, will host SNL Trivia at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.

