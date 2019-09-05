4 Things To Know Today

1. Ride for the animals: The Prometheus Motorcycle Club holds its second annual Humane Society Run Saturday, Sept. 7, to benefit the Humane Society of Richland and Wilkin Counties. Registration 9-11:30 a.m. at the Humane Society, 18039 79 1/2 St. SE, Wahpeton. Kickstands up at noon.

2. This Day in History: 1877, Sioux military leader Crazy Horse is killed. Learn more on page A3.

3. Grape Stomp: With the Wind Vineyard and Winery in Rosholt, South Dakota, hosts their Sixth Annual Grape Stomp Festival Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8. Enjoy handcrafted wines, beer and food.

4. Today’s Birthdays include “Sun King” Louis XIV of France (1638-1715); outlaw Jesse James (1847-1882); comedian Bob Newhart (1929-); actress Raquel Welch (1940-); Queen frontman Freddie Mercury (1946-1991); actor Michael Keaton (1951-) and actress-activist Rose McGowan (1973-).

