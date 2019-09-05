4 Things To Know Today

1. Ride for the animals: The Prometheus Motorcycle Club holds its second annual Humane Society Run Saturday, Sept. 7, to benefit the Humane Society of Richland and Wilkin Counties. Registration 9-11:30 a.m. at the Humane Society, 18039 79 1/2 St. SE, Wahpeton. Kickstands up at noon.
2. This Day in History: 1877, Sioux military leader Crazy Horse is killed. Learn more on page A3.
3. Grape Stomp: With the Wind Vineyard and Winery in Rosholt, South Dakota, hosts their Sixth Annual Grape Stomp Festival Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8. Enjoy handcrafted wines, beer and food.
4. Today’s Birthdays include “Sun King” Louis XIV of France (1638-1715); outlaw Jesse James (1847-1882); comedian Bob Newhart (1929-); actress Raquel Welch (1940-); Queen frontman Freddie Mercury (1946-1991); actor Michael Keaton (1951-) and actress-activist Rose McGowan (1973-).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.