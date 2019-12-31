1. Feeling anxious about the transition from 2019 to 2020? You might have a mild case of neoannophobia, or fear of a new year.

2. Just a reminder: We will not have an issue on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Our next issue will be on Thursday, Jan. 2. When not reading Daily News, check out www.wahpetondailynews.com.

3. Today in History: In 1999, the United States handed over complete control of the Panama Canal to Panama. Learn more about this event and the canal itself by turning to page A4.

4. Today’s Birthdays include French impressionist painter Henri Matisse (1869-1954); cosmetics businesswoman Elizabeth Arden (1878-1966); Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (1937-); country singer John Denver (1943-1997); disco diva Donna Summer (1948-2012) and author Nicholas Sparks (1965-).

Tags

Load comments