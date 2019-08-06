4 Things to Know Today

1 Today’s Fact: In 1991, CERN computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee published the first website and webpage, which offered information about the World Wide Web project.
2 Today in History: In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, which outlawed some voting qualifications thought to disenfranchise black voters.
3 National Night Out: The public is invited to the annual community picnic with law enforcement tonight, Aug. 6, from 5-7 p.m., at OxCart Trail Park in Breckenridge. Free food, games, music and giveaways.
4 One Stop Shop: The Back to School One Stop Shop runs 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 at Wahpeton High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.