4 Things to Know Today

1 Today’s Fact: In 1991, CERN computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee published the first website and webpage, which offered information about the World Wide Web project.

2 Today in History: In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, which outlawed some voting qualifications thought to disenfranchise black voters.

3 National Night Out: The public is invited to the annual community picnic with law enforcement tonight, Aug. 6, from 5-7 p.m., at OxCart Trail Park in Breckenridge. Free food, games, music and giveaways.

4 One Stop Shop: The Back to School One Stop Shop runs 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 at Wahpeton High School.

Tags

Load comments