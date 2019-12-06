4 Things To Know Today

1. Ho Ho Ho! and a cup of Joe: Bring the family to visit with Santa Claus in front of the fireplace at Dakota Coffee from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

2. Holiday Shake and Shop: Lovin’ Nutrition in Wahpeton will host a holiday shake and shop event with area vendors, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.

3. Holiday Home Tour: AAUW hosts their annual Holiday Home Tour from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Tickets available at Breckenridge Drug, Wahpeton Drug and Gift and the Red Door Art Gallery, and receive a map with the five homes on the tour.

4. Holiday Concert: The NDSCS Holiday Concert featuring the concert choir and concert band, including guest artists The Acappella Express, will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Bremer Bank Theatre in the Harry Stern and Ella Stern Cultural Center.

