4 Things to Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 1903, Orville Wright made the first controlled, sustained flight in a power-driven airplane. An attempt to re-create the Wright brothers’ inaugural flight on North Carolina’s Outer Banks failed to take off in 2003, on the first flight’s 100-year anniversary.
2. Conservative Democrat: Rep. Collin Peterson is expected to vote against impeaching President Trump when the issue comes up for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. Peterson, who represents western Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, which includes Wilkin County, has not yet announced whether he’ll seek a 16th term.
3. Efforts to cap post-release probation: The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission will hold a hearing Thursday, Dec. 19 on a plan that will prevent judges from setting probation longer than five year, except for those convicted of homicide and sex offenses. Any changes to the sentencing guidelines automatically take effect in August 2020, unless the Legislature rejects them.
4. Refugee resettlement: Will be limited to three North Dakota counties – Burleigh, Grand Forks and Cass. Lutheran Social Services said it won’t be asking for consent from any other counties because it resettles refugees only in the state’s three most populous counties.
