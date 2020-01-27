4 Things to Know Today

1. Kobe Bryant, formerly of the L.A. Lakers, died Sunday, Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. Gianna Bryant, 13, was also one of the 10 total casualties. The Bryants’ deaths are being mourned by basketball fans nationwide.
2. Billie Eilish was the big winner at the 2020 Grammy Awards, also held Sunday. She won in five out of the six categories she was nominated for, including Best New Artist.
3. It’s not too late to catch the Student Art Show at the Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton. The exhibit lasts through Saturday, Feb. 1. It features art from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn. high schoolers.
4. Today in History: “We Are the World,” performed by USA for Africa, received its final, star-studded recording on this date in 1985. The song was designed to raise money for famine relief.
