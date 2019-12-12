4 Things to Know Today

1. Santa Claus is coming to town: Santa Claus arrives on the RRV&W train at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the caboose in Breckenridge for a quick stop and photos with area children. He will then be at the Breckenridge Family Community Center from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. where youth can visit him, enjoy holiday crafts and families can register to win a holiday turkey. After lunch Santa will be at Heritage Square in Wahpeton at 1 p.m.

2. For your sweet tooth: Holiday bake sale at Evergreen UMC, 1120 Evergreen Court, Wahpeton, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Coffee and rolls served for free-will offering.

3. Christmas Cantata: 25th Annual Community Christmas Choir and Orchestra will give two performances of the Christmas Cantata at NDSCS – at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

4. Today in History: In 2003, former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was captured by U.S. military forces in a small underground hideout near Tikrit, Iraq.

