4 Things To Know Today

1 Richland County royalty: Miss North Dakota International, Ava Hill, 22, from Kindred, North Dakota, was crowned Miss International 2019 in late July. Her platform will promote suicide signs awareness and prevention as an international ambassador for the Peyton Heart Project during her reign. She has also created ‘Hearts for Hope’ presentations for schools and other youth groups.
2 Today in History: In 1974, Gerald Ford was sworn in as the 38th U.S. president following Richard Nixon’s resignation.
3 Jacob Petermann benefit: Sixth Annual Lynx Links for Cancer Golf Tournament is a four-person scramble at Maple River Golf Course in Mapleton, N.D. Friday, Aug. 9. This year’s beneficiary is Wahpeton’s Jacob Petermann.
4 Ag imports suspended: China announced this week it would suspend imports of U.S. agricultural products in response to President Trump’s proposal last week to add 10 percent tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese imports.
