4 Things to Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 1901, the first Nobel Prizes were awarded. Learn more about what inspired their creation on page A3.

2. St. Mary’s Christmas Pageant: Will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Bremer Bank Theatre inside the Stern Cultural Center at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.

3. St. John’s Christmas Pageant: Will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at the Bremer Bank Theatre inside the Stern Cultural Center at NDSCS.

4. Today’s Birthdays: William Lloyd Garrison (1805-1879), journalist/abolitionist; Cesar Franck (1822-1890), composer; Emily Dickinson (1830-1886), poet; Melvil Dewey (1851-1931), librarian; Dorothy Lamour (1914-1996), actress; Susan Dey (1952-), actress; Michael Clarke Duncan (1957-2012), actor; Kenneth Branagh (1960-), actor/director; Bobby Flay (1964-), celebrity chef; Greg Giraldo (1965-2010), comedian; Meg White (1974-), drummer; Raven-Symone (1985-), actress.

