4 Things to Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 1901, the first Nobel Prizes were awarded. Learn more about what inspired their creation on page A3.
2. St. Mary’s Christmas Pageant: Will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Bremer Bank Theatre inside the Stern Cultural Center at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.
3. St. John’s Christmas Pageant: Will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at the Bremer Bank Theatre inside the Stern Cultural Center at NDSCS.
4. Today’s Birthdays: William Lloyd Garrison (1805-1879), journalist/abolitionist; Cesar Franck (1822-1890), composer; Emily Dickinson (1830-1886), poet; Melvil Dewey (1851-1931), librarian; Dorothy Lamour (1914-1996), actress; Susan Dey (1952-), actress; Michael Clarke Duncan (1957-2012), actor; Kenneth Branagh (1960-), actor/director; Bobby Flay (1964-), celebrity chef; Greg Giraldo (1965-2010), comedian; Meg White (1974-), drummer; Raven-Symone (1985-), actress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.