4 Things to Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 2002, former president Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Read more about it on Page A3.
2. Winter Storm impacts: The National Weather Service predicted Thursday afternoon that the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area could get between 4 and 6 inches of snow and 30-45 mph wind gusts through Saturday, Oct. 12. Expect localized power outages in some areas and difficult to impossible travel. The hardest hit area in North Dakota will be the Devils Lake basin, which could receive between 1-3 feet of snow, as well as 4-60 mph wind gusts.
3. NDSU Homecoming Parade cancelled: Winter weather has cancelled the North Dakota State University Homecoming Parade set for Friday. Indoor activities will continue. The Bison play Northern Iowa at the Fargodome at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
4. Today’s Birthdays include food entrepreneur Henry John Heinz (1844-1919); former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962); rocker Daryl Hall (1946-); actor Luke Perry (1966-2019); actress Jane Krakowski (1968-) and rapper Cardi B (1992-).
