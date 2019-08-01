4 Things To Know Today

1. Mosquito spraying: The city of Wahpeton will do aerial spraying for mosquito control from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. More info on page A2.
2. Aber Days: Three days of fun including a parade and rodeo in Abercrombie, North Dakota, kicks off Friday, Aug. 2.
3. National Night Out: The annual event bringing together the community and law enforcement for a meal and family-friendly activities runs from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at OxCart Trail Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The event is free and open to the public.
3. Today’s Fact: “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles was the first music video aired on MTV when the network launched on this day in 1981. Read more about it on page A4.
