4 Things to Know Today

1. North Dakota’s firehouse caucuses are being held Tuesday, March 10. Republicans and Democrats have the chance to vote for who they’d like to see nominated for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Look to Daily News for full election cycle coverage.
2. Protect yourself against respiratory illnesses: Health officials remind the public to cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol is soap and water aren’t readily available, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, and stay home if have cold or flu-like symptoms.
3. Make-A-Wish is holding a mixer from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Boiler Room, Wahpeton. The organization is looking for anyone who may have more questions about Make-A-Wish, current and potential volunteers and current and potential wish granters. It’s open to anyone and everyone. Organizers from Make-A-Wish in Fargo will also be on hand to answer questions.
4. Today’s Birthdays include martial arts actor Chuck Norris (1940-); al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden (1957-2011); actress Sharon Stone (1958-); actress Jasmine Guy (1963-); Prince Edward of Britain (1964-); actor Jon Hamm (1971-); and country singer Carrie Underwood (1983-).
